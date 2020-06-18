Standard Chartered Bank certified by Great Place to Work® for second consecutive year

Standard Chartered Sri Lanka has announced that it is Great Place to Work® – Certified, for the second consecutive year. It is also the only bank to be certified in 2019 and 2020 for Sri Lanka. The Great Place to Work® is an internationally recognised stature of a true workplace experience.

The Great Place to Work® Trust Model, serves as the lens to assess the employee experience at workplaces around the globe and is the foundation for the Culture Audit. The survey assesses employee experience across 5 dimensions – credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie – with the results revealing that at Standard Chartered, camaraderie, strong communication, a balance between work and responsibility with unbiased empowerment are well established. The Bank’s ranking was based on employees’ anonymous responses to an extensive survey about their experiences at work.

“This recognition is a significant source of pride for everyone at Standard Chartered and is truly an affirmation of the confidence our employees have placed in the Bank’s Leadership Team. It’s a testament to the transparent, consistent, and most importantly people-centric culture that we have harnessed over the years. We strive to focus on the employee experience from a ‘human’ approach whilst maximising our employee engagement, which in return delivers improved performance and results,” said Head of Human Resources at Standard Chartered Sri Lanka, Ransi Dharmasiriwardhana. Adding further, she stated, “Our participation in the Great Place to Work® evaluation has helped us benchmark ourselves and has been a journey that we embarked on over the years and is yet another demonstration of how we continue to deliver our promise of ‘Here for good’.”

For the 2020 Great Place to Work® survey, Standard Chartered received an 82% response rate, which, according to the assessors, provided data of high statistical validity reflecting the employees’ faith that the Leadership Team will act on the survey feedback.

“We applaud Standard Chartered Sri Lanka on their achievement”, said Kshanika Ratnayaka, CEO, Great Place to Work® Sri Lanka. “The survey is designed to help define the relationship employees have with management, with other employees, and personal connection to their jobs. Organisations that earn their employees’ trust create great workplace cultures that deliver outstanding business results,” she added further.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture assessments incorporating employee experience, and the practices and processes in place by the leadership to drive the employee experience. Great Place to Work® helps organisations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees.