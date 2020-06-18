Special flight brings back 290 Sri Lankans from Dubai

A special SriLankan Airlines flight today brought back 290 Sri Lankans stranded in Dubai, the military said.

The military said that the Sri Lankans arrived on SriLankan Airlines flight UL-226.

All the returnees were subjected to PCR tests at the Bandaranaike International Airport on their arrival.

They will later be sent to quarantine centers operated by the military.

Several Sri Lankans stranded overseas had sought to return to Sri Lanka since the coronavirus pandemic spread around the world.

Hundreds have already been brought back while more are scheduled to be repatriated over the next few days. (Colombo Gazette)