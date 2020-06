A group of Russians stranded in Sri Lanka were evacuated today in a special flight.

Aeroflot flight SU 6266 left Colombo this afternoon and reached Moscow late this evening.

Approximately 264 Russians who were stranded in Sri Lanka and the Maldives flew out of Colombo today.

Most foreigners in Sri Lanka have been returning back to their countries since the coronavirus pandemic began to spread around the world. (Colombo Gazette)