Superintendent of Police Jaliya Senaratne has been promoted to the rank of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), the Police Headquarters said today.

In January this year Senaratne was appointed as the new Director of the Police Media Division.

The appointment was approved by the Acting Inspector General of Police under the approval of the National Police Commission.

Senaratne was previously an officer attached to the Police Law Division. (Colombo Gazette)