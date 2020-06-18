Marketing tax imposed on the export of tea temporarily suspended

The marketing tax imposed on the export of tea has been temporarily suspended.

The Government said that among the tea industry had to confront many challenges amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

This included continuous maintenance of the monitoring activities of tea factories, comparatively decline of the procurement power of most of the countries that import tea, supply chain issues as well as fixed maintenance of quality in the products are the major issues prevailing within the country at present.

Therefore, the Cabinet of Ministers has approved the proposal forwarded by the Minister of Plantation Industries and Export Agriculture to suspend the tea promotion and marketing tax of Rs. 3.50 already charged on each kilogram of tea exported by each of the registered exporters for a period of 06 months as a relief for fixed maintenance of the tea industry amidst the difficulties mentioned. (Colombo Gazette)