Mahela rubbishes claims 2011 Indo-Lanka World Cup final was fixed

Former Sri Lanka Cricket captain Mahela Jayawardena has rubbished claims that the 2011 World Cup final between India and Sri Lanka was fixed.

Former Sports Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage alleged today that Sri Lanka should have won the final.

However, he said that the game was fixed resulting in India coming out victorious.

Jayawardena, who was part of the 2011 World Cup final Sri Lanka team, however, rubbished the claims.

He said that the claims were part of an election “circus” and asked for the evidence to back the allegations.

“Is the elections around the corner? Looks like the circus has started. names and evidence?” Jayawardena tweeted.

Meanwhile, former captain Kumar Sangakkara tweeted saying Aluthgamage must present his evidence ti the International Cricket Council to be investigated.

“He needs to take his “evidence” to the ICC and the Anti corruption and Security Unit so the claims can be investigated thoroughly,” he tweeted.

In the 2011 World Cup final Sri Lanka scored 274/6 after batting first and India replied with 277/4.

Jayawardena scored 103 runs in that game for Sri Lanka. The team was captained by Kumar Sangakkara. (Colombo Gazette)