Lasantha’s daughter writes to Police Commission

Ahimsa Wickrematunge, daughter of slain journalist Lasantha Wickrematunge has written to the National Police Commission (NPC) appealing against the appointment of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) A.R.P.J. Alwis as Director of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Sri Lanka Police, the Daily Mirror reported.

In her letter, Ahimsa Wickrematunge notes that her father was murdered in Attidiya on 8th January 2009 and his murder is being investigated by the CID.

She notes that in October 2019, the CID reported to the Mount Lavinia Magistrates Court that in 2010, the then Officer-in-Charge (OIC) of the Terrorist Investigation Division (TID), SSP A.R. Prasanna J. Alwis, had suppressed evidence and shielded suspects in order to screen her father’s murderers from punishment.

“The CID were ordered by then Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) C.D. Wickremaratne to arrest Alwis and produce him before the magistrate. After the presidential election, the Acting IGP suddenly changed his mind. SSP Alwis was never arrested or produced. Instead, on 21st May 2020, the NPC approved the government’s request to appoint SSP Alwis as the new CID Director,” she said.

She requested the NPC to urgently take steps to remove SSP Alwis from any role at the CID and to ensure that the CID arrests Alwis and produces him before court. (Colombo Gazette)

