Interim injunction sought by Sajin Vass rejected

The Court of Appeal today rejected a petition by former Parliamentarian Sajin de Vass Gunawardena seeking an interim injunction on a case filed against him by the Attorney General.

Gunawardena has been accused of money laundering amounting to over Rs 306.26 million.

Gunawardena has been indicted by the Attorney General on money laundering charges amounting to over Rs.306.26 million, under Section 3 [1] [a] of Money Laundering Act No 05 of 2006 as amended by Act No 40 of 2011.

The Court of Appeal decided to fix the revision application for argument on July 3. (Colombo Gazette)