Hutch cliQ now on 4G !

Hutch Telecommunications, Sri Lanka’s preferred choice for mobile broadband services has enhanced its popular cliQ app enabling all its 078 & 072 subscribers to enjoy unlimited Internet experience on its nationwide Bigger and Better 4G network.

072 subscribers have been enjoying cliQ 3G since 2017 and post the take-over of Etisalat Sri Lanka last year by Hutch and the deployment of a new nationwide 4G network, the new cliQ app has now been optimised to offer Cliq 4G to both 078 and 072 subscribers.

cliQ is a mobile application with which users can conveniently purchase Time-based Internet packages and enjoy an unlimited internet experience on their smartphones. It provides unlimited mobile Internet access in Time blocks instead of fixed data quotas which means users will have peace of mind and not have to constantly worry about suddenly running out of data or even wonder where all the data has disappeared to.

The App is available on Google Playstore, Apple App Store and Huawei AppGallery.

The new Hutch cliQ will enable users to seamlessly and conveniently go online on either their 3G or 4G smartphones by purchasing a choice of 3G or 4G network cliQ plans starting from 30 minutes up to 30 Days for both Pre-paid and Post-paid customers.

“With the new enhancement of cliQ to 4G , we are able to deliver further on our promise of even more accessible and convenient mobile data experience to Sri Lankan consumers to complement their digital lifestyles and needs,” AGM Data, VAS & Digital Yarthav Mathiaparanam noted.