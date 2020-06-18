Huawei’s mega online event to feature launch of Huawei Y6p with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage

Five Huawei devices are set for their debut in Sri Lanka at one of the biggest online launch events of the year, in June 2020.

Huawei, the innovative smartphone manufacturer will be live streaming the online event through Huawei Sri Lanka official Facebook page and with multiple channels. The mega online event will feature the launch of Huawei Y6p with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage that is expected to revolutionize the smartphone market, an all-new tablet for professional and entertainment purposes and two Huawei laptops that enhance productivity and efficiency and cater to the needs of the business fraternity.

Alongside the launch, Huawei users are in to win amazing gifts such as Huawei P40 Pro, Huawei nova 7i, Huawei Band 4 also including the new products to be launched at the event. Eight lucky winners who comment with the correct answers for the questions asked during the online event will take these amazing gifts home!

‘’We are eagerly waiting for this mega online event as this will be a new experience for many of us. This will be yet another glamorous event by Huawei where we unveil five new Huawei devices. All these upcoming devices will revolutionize the smartphone industry while offering the best possible performance to users at affordable market prices. We invite everyone to be a part of this mega event and get insights into what the new devices offer in terms performance and their specifications.’’ Shared an excited Peter Liu, Country Head of Huawei Devices, Sri Lanka.

Huawei invites its loyal customers to stay tuned with the official Huawei Facebook page for more details.