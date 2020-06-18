Government awaits final committee report on MCC deal

The Government says it is awaiting the final report by an expert committee on the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) agreement.

Cabinet co-spokesman Bandula Gunawardena was asked about reports that a decision on the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) agreement will be taken after the Parliamentary election in August.

The US Ambassador to Sri Lanka Alaina B. Teplitz had told journalists recently that the US was awaiting the conclusion of the upcoming election after which a decision will be taken on the deal.

However, Gunawardena said that the Government will not agree to any deal which is harmful to Sri Lanka.

He said that a committee appointed by the President has submitted an interim report on the agreement and the final report was awaited.

The interim report proposes not signing the agreement in its current form.

Asked if there are some good points in the MCC proposal, Gunawardena said that can be decided only after the final report by the review committee is received.

The Minister however reiterated that Sri Lanka will not sign any agreement with any country, be it the US or China, with poses a threat to Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)

