Final decision on Rs. 1000 for estate workers by 25 June

A final decision on a request to increase the basic salary of estate workers to Rs. 1000 a day, will be reached on 25 June, the Prime Minister’s Office said today.

A discussion was held yesterday (17.06.2020) with the Estate Owners’ Organization with regard to the basic salary that is received by the estate workers and the issues that are currently faced by them.

A request was made by the Secretary of the Ceylon Workers Congress Jeewan Thondaman and Deputy Chairman of the Congress Senthil Thondaman to increase the basic salary of Rs. 750 to Rs. 1000 with additional grants of price share supplement, productivity incentive, and attendance incentive.

In addition, Former Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage made a statement of how much focus should be put into the increase in the basic salaries of estate workers.

As a final decision was not taken with regard to this, Rajapaksa advised the relevant authorities to give a proper solution to this and the decision will be finalized at a meeting under the Prime Minister’s patronage scheduled to be held on the 25.06.2020.

Ministers Ramesh Pathirana, Mahindananda Aluthgamage, Secretary to the Prime Minister Gamini Senarath, Representatives of Ceylon Congress, Secretary to the Plantation Industries and Export Agriculture Ministry Ravindra Hewawitharana, Secretary to the Community Empowerment and Estate Infrastructure Development Ministry D.P.G Kumarasiri, Director General of the Public Enterprises Department Athula Kumara, Chairman of the Janatha Estates Development Board B.D Abeysooriya, Chairman of the Sri Lanka State Plantations Corporation Srimal Wijesekara, Chairman of the Ceylon Tea Board Jayampathi Molligoda, Chairman of the Horana / Talawakele / Kelaniweli (Hayleys) Plantation Companies Dammika Perera, Chairman of the Mathura Plantation Company Kithsiri Gunawardhana, Chairman of Kahawatte Plantation Limited Meril.J. Fernando, Chairman of the Talakele / Kelaniweli / Horana Plantations Limited A. M Pandithage and a group of estate owners and representatives were present at this discussion. (Colombo Gazette)