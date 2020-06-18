Allianz Lanka gears up for next phase of growth

Allianz Insurance Lanka Limited (Allianz Lanka) announced a host of advancements and new appointments to its senior management team. The appointments are set to further strengthen the company’s leadership team and drive the next phase of its growth journey.

Three stalwarts from the insurer’s management team – Dennis Hewagama, Mangala Bandara, and Ranga Dias – who together count over 80 years of experience in the insurance industry, were recognized for their commitment and performance and advanced to new roles within the company.

Dennis has been appointed Chief Sales Officer – National, Mangala, has been assigned the role of Chief Marketing Officer and Ranga, as the Chief Sales Officer – Corporate.

Allianz Lanka also welcomed three new members to its senior management team. Farhaz Farouk, a finance and management professional with over 25 years of experience, has been appointed Chief Finance Officer. Ishani Senaweera, a human resource professional with over 23 years’ experience in the financial services sector, has joined the team as the company’s Chief Human Resource Officer.Anura Perera, who counts over 30 years’ experience in the Insurance industry, has come onboard as Head of Commercial.

Commenting on the appointments, Gany Subramaniam, Chief Executive Officer, Allianz Insurance Lanka Limited said, “Despite challenging market conditions, we registered steady growth over the past year. As we strive to maintain this growth momentum through the global pandemic and beyond, I am delighted to appoint three of our senior leaders to new roles and welcome three more seasoned professionals to our team. Working together, I am confident that we can continue to deliver greater value to our customers and all other stakeholders during these turbulent times.”