AG directs Acting IGP to record statements from Sirisena, Ranil on bond scam

Attorney General Dappula de Livera has directed Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) C. D. Wickramaratne to record statements from former President Maithripala Sirisena and former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on the Central Bank treasury bond scam.

The Attorney General’s office said that the Acting IGP has also been directed to record a statement from the former Advisor to the Prime Minister S. Paskaralingam and the former General Manager of the People’s Bank.

Investigations had found that the public suffered a loss of Rs. 11.5 billion as a result of the treasury bond scam.

Perpetual Treasuries had been accused of being part of the scam and had reportedly made profits over 11,145 million.

The scam had taken place in 2015 when Ravi Karunanayake was the Minister of Finance. (Colombo Gazette)