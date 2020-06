Tony Ranasinghe, the veteran Cinema and stage actor and writer passed away on 16th June 2015.

On his fifth death anniversary his children released his last translated Shakespearean drama “Hamlet”, published by Sarasavi Publications.

Tony, who was passionate about bringing Shakespearean work to local audiences worked tirelessly to translate and stage some of the Shakespearean dramas in Sinhala language.

The translation was completed by the late actor one month before his demise.