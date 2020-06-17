Sri Lanka’s first-ever underwater museum declared open in Galle

Sri Lanka’s first-ever underwater museum has been declared open in Galle, the Navy said today.

Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Piyal De Silva declared open the underwater museum.

This underwater museum was built off the Galle shores under the close supervision of the Commander of the Navy, upon a proposal made by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

The construction work was carried out utilizing the manpower of the Sri Lanka Navy. The special museum is located off the shores of Galle, which attracts a large number of both local and foreign tourists. A large collection of sculptures made by Navy have been placed in the museum.‍‍

All the statues have been handmade by naval personnel and the unique sculptures have been produced from concrete and eco-friendly materials. The site will promote the formation of corals which will be an added beauty with the passage of time, the Navy said.

The whole underwater story has been set at a depth of around 50 feet in the Galle harbour area providing a unique sightseeing experience for anyone including children, adults, experienced divers, scuba beginners as well as ordinary swimmers.

Initially it was decided to establish the underwater museum utilizing discarded train compartments and fishing vessels. However, since it was not possible to source discarded train compartments and boats at such short notice, the Navy changed the concept and came up with the new design comprising plaques and sculptures and replicas of artifacts. The ICC Construction (Pvt) Ltd, INSEE Cement (Lanka) Limited and Sri Lanka Ports Authority extended support in this regard.

The main aim of this project is to promote the regeneration of corals and fish breeding, the Navy said.

Meanwhile, the fishery community have been advised not to engage in fishing at this site during the initial stage. (Colombo Gazette)