Rosy concerned following latest incident involving street dogs

Colombo Mayor Rosy Senanayake has launched an investigation after she came under attack by activists and the public over a fresh incident involving street dogs.

Senanayake said that she was deeply concerned over reports that a dog collected by the Colombo Municipal Council (CMC) had been found with a damaged leg while some other dogs have also been injured.

She said that she has instructed the Municipal Commissioner to conduct a full and impartial inquiry and recommend action to prevent a repetition.

“I wish to reaffirm my commitment to finding an effective and lasting solution to this issue especially as an animal lover myself,” she said.

Earlier, animal rights activist Otara Gunewardene posted a message on her Facebook saying a dog named Bella who lived with two other dogs named Malli and Angel in the basement of Kess Salon in Rosemead Place for almost three years were missing yesterday.

“After searching in desperation they got some news that they had been caught in the night by the CMC. After rushing to the dog pound and requesting many times to see the dogs inside they found Bella terrified hiding in a corner in one of the concrete cages. There were other scared looking dogs there in more of the cells but no Malli and Angel. Bella’s leg was broken in two places, she was rushed to the vet where the leg is now being treated. The other two dogs are still missing,” Otara Gunewardene said.

However, the Colombo Mayor said that all dogs taken by the CMC has been for sterilisation purposes only and have been released in the areas where they were first found after the procedures and recuperation are complete. (Colombo Gazette)