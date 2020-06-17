President assures free and fair election

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa assured he will create a conducive environment to hold a free and fair election while giving priority to protecting the health of the public.

The Ministry of Health has issued recommendations for the conduct of the election amidst the COVID–19 pandemic. This will be recorded as the first election to be held under such circumstances. As such, the Government will extend its fullest cooperation to the Elections Commission to make the election process a success while adhering to the health guidelines.

This was stated by the President during a meeting he had with the Chairman and members of the Elections Commission at the Presidential Secretariat today (17).

The President said that the Government took all possible measures to control the spread of COVID-19 virus.

“This operation was not aimed at elections but to secure the wellbeing of the people of this country,” the President said adding that the prevention mechanism will continue for several months.

Chairman of the Elections Commission Mahinda Deshapriya said that the initial preparations to hold the election have been completed.

The Chairman pointed out the importance of establishing a legal basis to ensure compulsory participation of public officials in election duties.

He was of the view that these regulations should be incorporated into the Establishment Code.

The Chairman highlighted the importance of the necessity of declaring future COVID–19 prevention recommendations through a gazette notification.

Other members of the Election Commission, Prof. Ratnajeevan Hoole and N.J. Abeysekara, Secretary of the Election Commission H. M. T. D. Herath , Secretary to the President P.B. Jayasundera, Secretary to the Ministry of Finance S.R. Attygalle, Secretary to the Ministry of Public Administration, J.J. Rathnasiri and the Secretary to Health Ministry Major General (Retired) Dr. Sanjeewa Munasinghe participated in the meeting. (Colombo Gazette)