Maithripala Sirisena not prepared to express regret

Former President Maithripala Sirisena says he is not responsible for the Easter Sunday attacks and was not aware that such an attack was going to take place.

He also said that he is not prepared to express regret to the public over the deadly incident and that action has been taken against those responsible.

In an interview with BBC Sinhala, the former President said that if he knew there was a plot to launch attacks on Easter Sunday he would have prevented it.

Asked how it is that he as the then Minister of Defence was not aware of intelligence information of such an attack being planned, Sirisena said that investigations since then have shown who must take responsibility.

He said that legal action has been taken against those responsible and they have also been suspended from service.

Asked again if he will not take responsibility for the incident, Sirisena said the role of a President is not go to arrest drug dealers, rapists or terrorists but to set the policy framework and give direction. (Colombo Gazette)