HCL Technologies commences operations in Sri Lanka

HCL Technologies (HCL), a leading global technology company, today announced the commencement of its operations in Sri Lanka. Marking its presence in the region, HCL plans to create over 1,500 new local employment opportunities for both freshers and experienced professionals, within the first eighteen months of kick-starting its operations from its office in Colombo. A key part of HCL’s business and development strategy in Sri Lanka will be to use local talent pool of Sri Lanka for global assignments.

“We are excited to share that HCL Technologies – one of the world’s leading technology companies is now ready to kickstart hiring initiatives in Sri Lanka,” said Susantha Ratnayake, Chairman of the Board of Investment (BOI) of Sri Lanka. “This is a significant step in the direction of the vision HCL has set out for building its global delivery center in Sri Lanka. I am hopeful HCL will be able to create employment opportunities for the people of the country and people of Sri Lanka will have access to global work environment right in their own country. We are excited about this and I am hopeful Sri Lanka will soon emerge as IT destination for more companies.”

Srimathi Shivashankar, Corporate Vice President of HCL Technologies said, “We are very excited as our operations have already started in the region and are looking forward to hiring and engaging with the highly skilled and talented people of Sri Lanka while bringing them the opportunity of working with a global technology company, at their door-step without having them to move out of their own country. Our delivery center in Sri Lanka will play an important role to serve our Fortune 500 and Global 2000 clients and partners throughout the globe.”

HCL joined hands with the Board of Investment (BOI) of Sri Lanka in February 2020 to launch its local entity — HCL Technologies Lanka (Private) Limited and set up its first delivery center in the region. Through this entity, HCL will provide services to global clients in the areas of Applications & System Integration Services and Infrastructure Services.

HCL will also implement its Work Integrated Education Program to foster growth by actively cooperating with local ICT and engineering institutions in order to develop and train the local talent pool. For freshers, HCL will focus on hiring A Level, Higher National Diploma (HND) students through HCL ESOFT Training & Hiring Program. The company would help the local workforce “stay rooted” in their native place and will invite Sri Lanka expats to come back home and be a part of this transformational journey. HCL will also introduce its ideapreneurship™ culture — which is based on the fundamental belief of inverting the organizational pyramid and engaging, enabling, and empowering the front line.

“Our relationship with customers goes beyond the contract. We will empower and encourage our employees in Sri Lanka through our unique work culture of Ideapreneurship™ where we believe in business-driven and customer-focused innovation, in which every employee has a license to ideate. By imbibing our ideapreneurship™ culture we will be aiming to provide best-in-class support to our global clients with the help from the local talent pool,” added Srimathi Shivashankar, Corporate Vice President of HCL Technologies.

Sri Lanka is accelerating into an emerging destination of choice for the global ITO and BPM market. The country is one of the best destinations for providing off-shore services for Information Technology Enabled Service (ITEs) as well as services related to Finance and Accounting, Legal, Insurance, Banking, and Telecommunications.

For more details on the employment opportunities, please visit www.hcltech.com/careers

