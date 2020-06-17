Four Iranians in Sri Lanka contract coronavirus

Four Iranians in Sri Lanka have contracted the coronavirus, Military Spokesman Brigadier Chandana Wickremasinghe said.

He said that ten individuals had contracted the coronavirus in Sri Lanka yesterday (Tuesday).

Of the ten, Wickremasinghe said that four are Iranian nationals while the rest are Sri Lanka Navy officers.

The detection comes as eighty-five Iranians arrived in Sri Lanka to work on the Uma-Oya project.

The Iranians arrived in Sri Lanka on a special Iranian flight.

PCR tests were conducted on the Iranians and they were later sent to a quarantine center. (Colombo Gazette)