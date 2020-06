By Farook Sihan

A drone used by the authorities during a raid managed to detect a ganja farm in the Monaragala area.

Following information received by the authorities, a raid was conducted in Thanamalwila in the Monaragala area.

A drone camera was also used in the raid to detect ganja farms in the jungles.

During the raid the authorities detected a ganja farm and arrested three suspects.

At least 10,000 ganja plants were detected during the raid and were destroyed by the authorities. (Colombo Gazette)