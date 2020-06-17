The Central Bank has appointed a three-member committee to probe malpractices at finance and leasing companies.

The committee will be chaired by the Director General of Legal Affairs of the Presidential Secretariat, Attorney-at-Law Harigupta Rohanadeera while the other two members are Director of the Legal and Compliance Department of the Central Bank K.G. Sirikumara and Director of Department of Supervision of non-Bank Financial Institutions of the Central Bank J.P. Gamlath.

Central Bank Governor Deshamanya Prof. W.D. Lakshman made the appointment and has sought a report following the probe. (Colombo Gazette)