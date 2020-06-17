CID ordered to arrest Arjuna Mahendran and Ajahn Punchihewa

Fort Magistrate Ranga Dissanayake today ordered the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) to arrest former Central bank Governor Arjuna Mahendran and Ajahn Gardiya Punchihewa over the treasury bond scam case.

Both Mahendran and Punchihewa are overseas and court was informed recently that Mahendran had changed his name.

Warrants have already been issued to arrest them and the court ordered the CID today to enforce the warrants.

Mahendran is the first accused in the Central Bank treasury bond scam while Punchihewa is the 10th accused.

They have been accused of causing a loss of Rs 688mn to the Government at the Bond Auction on the 27th of February 2015. (Colombo Gazette)