A La Minute All You Can Eat For Dad & Family At Graze Kitchen

Looking to express your gratitude for the superhero of your life this Father’s Day? Hilton Colombo welcomes families big and small this year, where fathers will be pampered through their tummies with a culinary tribute.

The Graze Kitchen restaurant is firing up their stoves to pamper your favorite man with a complimentary flavourful sizzling platter and a glass of brew.

In addition to this complimentary starter, there will be an exceptional array of fresh food prepared a la minute, to give their valued diners a safe and healthy dining experience.

Enjoy the kaleidoscope of flavours put together by the kitchen brigade from salads to Cajun crusted marinated salmon, Turkish mezzah, compound salads, cheese and accompaniments, Japanese favorites to cognac flambé langoustine cream from the soup kettle, an assortment of fusion meats to sink your teeth into from slow roasted pork belly, leg of lamb with thyme jus to juicy beef and pork ribs, homemade chicken sausages to lemon garlic marinated grilled modha. Hot stone pizzas, a variety of pastas with seafood, Middle Eastern favs like shawarma and kebsa, to everyone’s favourite laksa, fresh noodles and rice, Thai red duck curry, steamed dim sums, Sri Lankan clay pot curries to Indian copper pot favorites, fresh assorted kebabs and breads from the tandoori oven and a whole lot more.

A meal is never over until dessert is served, so round off your dining experience on a sweet note with the selection of treats at the dessert station, from the special Father’s Day cakes like papa’s handpicked strawberry on traditional Sachar torte, chocolate banana cake to portioned desserts in glass like red cherry petit, blueberry opera, strawberry mascarpone, tiramisu, raspberry lava are just a few of the many dessert options that will be available.

The Father’s Day all you can eat lunch is priced at Rs 3988 nett per person and is on from 12nn to 2.30pm on Sunday 21st June 2020.

For dine in reservations, please call 2492492. Prior reservations are recommended as seating is limited.

Don’t forget to pick up a “Father’s Day Brew Mug Cake” from Café Kai to continue the celebration. Home-delivery will also be available for those who wish to celebrate at home. Call the hot line on 076 8002200 for details on the special Father’s Day take-away menu.