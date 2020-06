A woman in Anuradhapura who recovered after contracting the coronavirus has been found to have contracted the virus again.

The woman, a 36-year-old resident of Kebithigollewa in Anuradhapura, had returned to Sri Lanka from Kuwait.

She had been found to have contracted the virus on her return and was admitted to hospital.

The woman had recovered and was discharged from hospital.

However, a PCR test has now confirmed that she has contracted the virus again. (Colombo Gazette)