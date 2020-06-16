UK to increase trade and investment ties with Sri Lanka

Alan Gemmell OBE has been appointed as the new UK Trade Commissioner for South Asia to bolster trade and investment relations with the UK’s economic partners in the region, including Sri Lanka. He is based in Mumbai and will be a frequent visitor to Sri Lanka.

Gemmell is the former CEO of the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council, and former Director of the British Council in India.

The British High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Sarah Hulton OBE said she is delighted that Alan Gemmell will be joining the UK team in the region as the new Trade Commissioner.

“We hope he will be able to visit Sri Lanka soon in order to help our drive to increase trade and investment between the UK and Sri Lanka. Alan brings a rich experience in promoting UK businesses in together with a strong affiliation to arts and culture, which we hope will contribute to driving growth and prosperity for both countries,” she said.

Speaking after his appointment Gemmell said he is delighted to be back in the region as Her Majesty’s Trade Commissioner with a remit to support greater trade and investment between Sri Lanka and the UK.

“Our countries share strong business and cultural links and I look forward to working with our High Commissioner and her excellent team in Colombo to deepen these ties”.

HM Trade Commissioner’s cooperate closely with HM Ambassadors and High Commissioners, the wider diplomatic network and other HM Government colleagues based in countries within their region in a joined up and coordinated government effort to promote UK trade and prosperity. (Colombo Gazette)