Postal voting to take place between 14-21 July

Postal voting for the 2020 Parliamentary election will take place between 14-21 July, the National Election Commission said today.

The National Election Commission said that the ballot papers for the postal vote will be handed over on 30 June, 01 July 01 and 02 July.

Postal voting will take place in stages from 14 – 17 July while those who are unable to mark their postal votes on those dates can do so on July 20 or 21 July.

Postal voting for state institutions (excluding District Secretariats, Electoral offices, Police, security forces, Civil Security Department, and health sector) will take place on 14 and 15 July.

Postal voting for District Secretariats, Electoral offices, Police, security forces, Civil Security Department, and the health sector will take place on 16 and 17 July.

Postal voting will take place till 12 noon on these days, the National Election Commission said.

Anyone who is unable to mark their postal votes on the allocated dates can do so on July 20 or 21 July, the National Election Commission said.

The 2020 Parliamentary election will take place on 5th August. (Colombo Gazette)