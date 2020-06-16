Police launch extensive probe as impersonator enters premises

By Indika Sri Aravinda

The Police have launched an extensive investigation after an impersonator entered the premises of the Police Field Force Headquarters and attempted to obtain an INTERPOL identity card.

Senior Police sources told the Colombo Gazette that the impersonator had claimed he was an officer of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) and wanted the INTERPOL identity card.

The impersonator had visited the Sri Lanka section of the International Police Association and applied for the card.

On being questioned the impersonator had failed to submit the required details of his role in the CID and was arrested and handed over to the Narahenpita Police.

Police sources further said that a family member of the man had later informed the Police that the man was not of sound mind.

However there were doubts over the authenticity of the claims and how the man managed to enter the Police Field Force Headquarters.

As a result an extensive investigation has been launched over the incident. (Colombo Gazette)