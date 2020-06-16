Phone jamming devices installed at some prisons

By Indika Sri Aravinda

Phone jamming devises have been installed at some prisons in the country, the Defence Ministry said today.

Defence Secretary Maj. Gen. (Retd) Kamal Gunaratne said that illegal operations have been continuing from within the prisons.

As a result phone jamming devises have been installed to block such operations handled by inmates using mobile phones smuggled into the cells.

He also said that the recent appointment of a new Prison Commissioner General resulted in a large haul of mobile phones and SIM cards being recovered from three prions.

“It’s no secret that prisons in this country had become sanctuaries for drug lords and underworld criminals over the years”, he said.

He said information had been received about criminals in the prisons who were operating large scale drug deals and other grave crimes from prison cells. (Colombo Gazette)