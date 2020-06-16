Pakistan says Sri Lanka not safe from India’s nefarious and hegemonic designs

Pakistan says Sri Lanka is not safe from India’s nefarious and hegemonic designs.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that India becoming the non-permanent member of United Nations Security Council (UNSC) was ‘not a moment of rejoice, but concern’ as the country blatantly rejected resolutions of the prestigious forum, particularly on Kashmir.

The Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) quoted the Foreign Minister as saying a majority of India’s neighbouring countries including Pakistan, China, Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka were not safe from its nefarious and hegemonic designs.

He mentioned that India locked horns with China on Laddakh, named Begalis as termites and meted a negative treatment to Sri Lanka and Nepal.

“India has made dysfunctional the platform of SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) and also upset the entire neigbourhood with its inept attitude,” he said.

The Foreign Minister said India’s belligerence had put the regional stability and peace at stake. (Colombo Gazette)