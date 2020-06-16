Mangala draws parallels between child ordinations and child soldiers

Former Minister Mangala Samaraweera today slammed the practice of child ordinations as young Buddhist monks in Sri Lanka.

In a social media post, the former Minister equalled child ordinations to child soldiers as used by the LTTE and child brides of the Taliban.

“Young girls and boys ordained as bikkhus; as shocking and unacceptable as tiger child soldiers and taliban child brides. A scandalous violation of the rights of a child,” he tweeted.

Samaraweera posted an image on Facebook of a child being ordained as a Buddhist monk.

The former United National Party Parliamentarian has come under attack in the past over comments he made with regards to Buddhism and Buddhist monks. (Colombo Gazette)