Interpol informs Sri Lanka Mahendran has changed his name

Interpol has informed Sri Lanka that former Central Bank (CBSL) Governor Arjuna Mahendran who is wanted over the treasury bond scam, has changed his name.

Mahendran is currently in Singapore and has changed his name to Harjan Alexander, the Special High Court was informed today.

The Attorney General’s Department told court that they were informed by Interpol that Mahendran has legally changed his name.

The court was briefed on the matter when the case over the treasury bond scam was heard today.

The case has been postponed to the 17th of November. (Colombo Gazette)