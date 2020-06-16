Government Analyst ordered to examine laptop of journalist Dharisha Bastians

Colombo Chief Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne today ordered the Government Analyst to examine whether any alterations had been made to the laptop seized from journalist Dharisha Bastians since June 4, 2020 after her lawyers made an application to court.

Attorneys at Law Shiraz Noordeen and Pasan Weerasinghe appearing with Hamdhan Hussein informed the Magistrate that the CID had visited the Bastians residence on two occasions before June 10, 2020 when her laptop was seized by the CID.

Lawyers for Bastians made an application to ensure the integrity of the data of the laptop was not tampered with.

The Colombo Chief Magistrate ordered the Government Analyst to do a full inspection of the laptop to ascertain if alterations had been made between June 4 and June 16, when the laptop was produced in court and marked as evidence.

In order to certify the events leading up to the seizure of the journalist’s laptop, the Magistrate also ordered that the person from whose custody the computer passed on to the CID be present in Court on July 21, 2020.

Bastians’ name has been linked to an investigation into an alleged abduction involving a staff member of the Swiss Embassy in Colombo. The case was called up before the Chief Magistrate of Colombo today (16). (Colombo Gazette)