Eighty-five Iranians arrive in Sri Lanka to work on Uma-Oya project

Eighty-five Iranians arrived in Sri Lanka to work on the Uma-Oya project, the military said.

Military Spokesman Brigadier Chandana Wickremasinghe said that the Iranians arrived in Sri Lanka on a special Iranian flight.

He said that PCR tests were conducted on the Iranians and they were later sent to a quarantine center.

Work on the Uma Oya hydro power plant under the Uma Oya Multipurpose Development Project is expected to be completed later this year.

The project, once completed, will add 230 GWh to the national grid annually.

The project is estimated to cost US$ 529 million and 85 percent of the total project cost is provided by the Government of Iran. (Colombo Gazette)