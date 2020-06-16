Cinnamon Travel Pledge offers 1000 complimentary holiday packages for health workers

As a way of saying ‘Thank You’ to Sri Lanka’s courageous healthcare workers, Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts is offering 1,000 complimentary full board holiday packages, for two nights at nine of its properties in Sri Lanka. Packages will be distributed based on the nominations received from the Ministry of Health and will be valid for use from 1 July to 30 September 2020.

Nominees will be able to select from nine hotels in Sri Lanka which includes Cinnamon Grand Colombo, Cinnamon Lakeside Colombo, Cinnamon Red Colombo, Cinnamon Bey Beruwala, Cinnamon Wild Yala, Cinnamon Lodge Habarana, Cinnamon Citadel Kandy, Habarana Village by Cinnamon and Trinco Blu by Cinnamon.

Sri Lanka’s approach to the pandemic has brought our nation global admiration for implementing timely measures, as well as for being a caregiver to our own citizens and others. This can be considered the silver lining for our nation in one of the bleakest times in history.

To mark the initiative, Krishan Balendra, Chairman, John Keells Holdings PLC presented the Cinnamon Travel Pledge to His Excellency, the President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo on 16th June.

Commenting on the event Chairman, John Keells stated, “As a responsible corporate citizen John Keells Holdings has pledged to care for the nation’s people and communities through the practice of our core values: caring, trust and integrity. Offering complimentary holiday packages is a form of giving back and showing appreciation for all the hard work done to keep us safe.”

“Covid-19 has been a dark and bleak time in the history of Sri Lanka; the challenges of treating the infected and making sure our citizens and visitors are all safe has been unlike any we’ve ever encountered,” avers Minister of Health, Nutrition and Indigenous Medicine and Member of Parliament Hon. Pavithra Wanniarachchi. “With the guidance of our leadership and the support of the Government, the Ministry of Health has been able to manage this pandemic in the best way possible, while taking Sri Lanka to the world as a committed caregiver. We appreciate this kind gesture rendered to us by Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts and we are humbled by this commendable action to appreciate those who worked hard to keep Sri Lanka safe,” she stated.

Positioned as a hotel chain at the forefront of Sri Lanka’s hospitality sector, Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts, comprising of 15 hotels and resorts across Sri Lanka and the Maldives, has evolved to become synonymous with inspired living, promising wholesome experiences that cater to the interests and requisites of the modern traveler.

Appreciating those who kept us safe, Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts is looking forward to hosting the brave men and women at its properties to thank them for their hard work, dedication and selflessness.