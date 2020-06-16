Arrest warrants issued on Edirisinghe family over ETI case

Arrest warrants have been issued on members of the Edirisinghe family over the Edirisinghe Trust Investments (ETI) case.

The Colombo Additional Magistrate issued the arrest warrants on four Directors of Edirisinghe Trust Investments.

The warrants were issued over their failure to appear in court despite notice being served.

Accordingly, warrants have been issued on Jeevaka Edirisinghe, Nalaka Edirisinghe, Asanka Edirisinghe and Deepa Edirisinghe.

A Presidential Commission of Inquiry is currently investigating irregularities concerning ETI Finance.

The commission has been mandated to investigate wrongdoing, irregularities and malpractice concerning ETI Finance Ltd. (Colombo Gazette)