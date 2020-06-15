Vehicles seized for violating curfew to be returned

Vehicles seized for violating the curfew imposed to contain the spread of the coronavirus are to be returned.

The President’s Office said that a decision has been taken to return vehicles which were taken into custody for violating curfew regulations imposed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, to their owners.

The Government has directed Acting IGP C. D. Wickremaratne to take necessary steps with this regard.

A number of people were arrested and vehicles were seized for violating the curfew imposed since March. (Colombo Gazette)