US asserts no issue with Sri Lanka despite incidents

By Easwaran Rutnam

The United States (US) today asserted that there was no issue in the relationship between Sri Lanka and the US despite some recent incidents.

The US Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Alaina B. Teplitz said that the “misinformation” with regards to the US Embassy employee who arrived in Sri Lanka and the Police crackdown on a scheduled demonstration which was to be staged near the US Embassy in Colombo, had not hurt the relationship between Sri Lanka and the US.

In an online discussion with a group of journalists today (Monday), the Ambassador said that some statements reported in the media with regards to the US Embassy employee were misleading.

She said that the Embassy followed the procedure issued by the Sri Lankan Foreign Ministry prior to the arrival of the employee.

“We followed the rules that we were given as a diplomatic institution. We did not refuse a PCR test,” she said.

Asked if the employee is a US military officer, the US Ambassador said that the officer is a US Embassy employee.

The Ambassador also said that the US Embassy did not ask for the recent protest scheduled to be staged near the US Embassy in Colombo to be banned.

She said that the Sri Lankan authorities need to be asked why they took the steps they took to crackdown on the protest.

However, she asserted that the two incidents did not have an impact on the relationship between the US and Sri Lanka.

She also said that while the US will continue to express its opinions on certain matters, it will do so with respect for the country concerned. (Colombo Gazette)