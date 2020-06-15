UNP seeks to win back confidence of youth

The United National Party (UNP) today said that it will seek to win back the confidence of the youth.

Speaking at a ‘Green Blood’ event today, UNP leader Ranil Wickremesinghe said that the next generation has lost faith in Parliament.

He said that the youth have even proposed dumping the members if Parliament in the Diyawanna Lake.

Wickremesinghe said that the UNP is fielding several youth at the upcoming Parliamentary election.

He said that the young voter can choose a young candidate if they are not happy with the seniors.

Wickremesinghe said that the UNP wants to win back the confidence of the youth and rectify any mistakes of the past and move forward. (Colombo Gazette)