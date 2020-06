A special SriLankan Airlines flight brought back a group of Sri Lankans stranded in Pakistan today.

The Sri Lankans had sought to return to Sri Lanka when the coronavirus pandemic spread around the world.

SriLankan Airlines flight UL-1282 arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) this morning with around 130 Sri Lankans onboard.

The passengers were subjected to PCR tests on arrival and were awaiting the results. (Colombo Gazette)