Opening of Lotus Tower to the public put off to next year

The opening of the Lotus Tower to the public has been put off to next year.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said that the Lotus Tower Project should be bestowed with the country after modernizing it to the highest possible standard, as a productive investment.

The President has instructed officials to immediately commence the process of apprising local and foreign entrepreneurs regarding investment opportunities in line with the project, the President’s Office said today.

These instructions were given at a meeting held with officials of the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka (TRCSL) and the Lotus Tower Project, at the Presidential Secretariat, today (15).

President Rajapaksa also said that local and foreign investors should be given the opportunity to open restaurants, shops and recreational facilities in the Lotus Tower premises in parallel to the project, while making room for traditional creations as well. The interior decorations of the premises can be designed and executed with the approval of the investors connected to each project.

President Rajapaksa stressed on the need of providing opportunities for the general public to view and enjoy the Lotus Tower in a similar manner as foreign tourists do. Issues that existed during the implementation of the Lotus Tower project were also discussed in detail. The project is scheduled to be vested with the public by early next year, after resolving all prevailing issues.

Secretary to the President, P.B. Jayasundera, the Principal Advisor to the President, Lalith Weeratunga, Secretary Defence Major Gen (Retd) Kamal Gunaratne, Oshada Senanayake, Director General of the TRCSL, Retired Major General Prasad Samarasinghe, Chief Project Coordinator of the Lotus Tower Project and officials participated in this meeting. (Colombo Gazette)