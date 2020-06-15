Driver involved in accident in which cop was killed remanded

The driver of a vehicle involved in an accident in which a policeman was killed, has been ordered to be remanded.

The driver was produced in court today and was ordered to be remanded till 19 June.

A Police constable who helped arrest a doctor who stole Rs. 7.9 million from the Colombo National hospital recently, died in the accident.

The Police constable attached to the State Intelligence Service (SIS), sustained serious injuries in the accident.

A vehicle driven by a young man identified as Tarinda Ratwatte, had crashed into the policeman on June 11.

Sithum Alahapperuma had been receiving treatment at the intensive care unit at the Colombo National hospital following the accident.

He succumbed to his injuries in hospital yesterday. Ratwatte was later arrested and produced in court today. (Colombo Gazette)