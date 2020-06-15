Complaint filed against SLBC with Elections Commission

A complaint has been filed against the State owned Sri Lanka Broadcasting Corporation (SLBC) with the National Elections Commission.

In the complaint, the Campaign for Free and Fair Elections (CaFFE) said that SLBC was used to promote Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, who is a candidate at the upcoming Parliamentary election.

CaFFE said that a programme had been aired yesterday (Sunday) to mark Rajapaksa’s 50 years in politics.

The election monitoring group said that promoting Rajapaksa on SLBC at a time when an election has been declared is a misuse of State property. (Colombo Gazette)