Commission summons 17 individuals over complaint by Senadhipathi

The Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI) investigating incidents of political victimisation has summoned 17 individuals to appear and make statements in response to a complaint lodged by Avant-Garde Security Services Chairman Nissanka Senadhipathi.

Senadhipathi had claimed that his company suffered massive losses due to arbitrary decision taken by the former Government.

The former Government had seized the operations of a floating armoury managed by Avant-Garde.

Senadhipathi claimed that he was a target of political victimisation and sought relief.

As a result the commission has issued summons on 17 individuals to appear before the commission on 17 June.

Notice has been issued on former Navy Commander Ravindra Wijegunaratne, former MP Rajitha Senaratne, former MP Patali Champika Ranawaka, former MP Arjuna Ranatunga, former MP Anura Kumara Dissanayake, President’s Counsel Dilrukshi Dias Wickremasinghe, former Director of the CID Shani Abeysekera, former DIG (Retired) S. A. D. Gunawardena, Lieutenant Commander W. H. P. Weerasinghe, Rear Admiral J. J. Ranasinghe, Rear Admiral Nilantha Heenatigala, President’s Counsel Upul Jayasuriya, former OIC of Galle Harbor Inspector Induka de Silva, Inspector of Police Aluthge Senarath, ASP Lasantha Ratnayake, President’s Counsel Wasantha Navaratne Bandara and Senior State Counsel Janaka Bandara. (Colombo Gazette)