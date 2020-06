The Attorney General’s Department has concluded action on over 19,000 criminal cases between January 2019 and May 2020, the Attorney General’s Department said today.

State Counsel Nishara Jayaratne, the Coordinating Officer of Attorney General Dappula de Livera, said that action has been concluded on 19,091 criminal cases during this period.

She also said that 10,785 indictments had been directed to High Courts across the country during the same period. (Colombo Gazette)