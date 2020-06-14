TNA sets target to become main opposition in new Parliament

By Farook Sihan

The Tamil National Alliance has sought support to be the main opposition in the new Parliament.

Former TNA Parliamentarian M.A. Sumanthiran told reporters in Ampara today that the TNA will continue to push for a political solution for Tamils.

He said apart from that, the TNA will ensure other key issues faced by the Tamils in the North and East are also addressed.

Sumanthiran said that the TNA had worked with the Government established in 2015 to ensure most of the issues faced by the Tamils were addressed.

However, he said that some commitments were left unfulfilled at the time.

Sumanthiran said that despite progress made, steps taken to establish a new Constitution and ensure a political solution for the Tamils, failed to reach a conclusion.

He said that the TNA will continue its push for a political solution and also focus on other issues at the upcoming Parliamentary election.

Sumanthiran said that these issues will be included in the election manifesto of the TNA.

He said that while some Tamil candidates are looking at securing just one or two seats in Parliament, the TNA is looking to be a strong voice in Parliament by securing a high number of seats.

Sumanthiran requested the Tamils to ensure the TNA enters the new Parliament as the main opposition following the 5 August Parliamentary election. (Colombo Gazette)