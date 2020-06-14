Postal department suspends delivery of medicine

The postal department has suspended the delivery of clinical medicine issued by Government hospitals and medicine ordered from Government pharmacies which was undertaken during the curfew.

Sri Lanka Post said that with the spread of the coronavirus now under control and day-to-day activities returning to normal, the postal department will need to focus on normal postal deliveries and election related deliveries.

The postal department said that it will be difficult for postal workers to continue to manage the delivery of medicine.

As a result it has decided to suspended the delivery of medicine to patients registered at Government hospital clinics.

Sri Lanka Post said that it will however look at establishing a system in future where delivery of medicine can be carried out. (Colombo Gazette)