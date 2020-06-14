Flights from Johannesburg and Azerbaijan land at MRIA

Two flights landed at the Mattala Rajapaksa International Airport (MRIA) to rest some crew members and obtain technical assistance.

An ANTONOV AN124 landed at the Mattala Rajapaksa International Airport from Johannesburg.

The purpose of the flight was to rest 13 crew members and to obtain technical assistance.

Another flight, Gulfstream G200, also arrived at the Mattala Rajapaksa International Airport from Azerbaijan.

The purpose of the flight was to transfer three engineers to provide technical assistance to a vessel break down, anchored at Magampura Mahinda Rajapaksa International port.

Aviation and maritime routes connecting the East and the West and the newly developed southern expressway have encouraged the international maritime and aviation industry players to choose MRIA as a destination to facilitate their operations, Airport and Aviation Services (Sri Lanka) Limited (AASL) said.

PCR tests were conducted to all passengers and crew members and AASL had made all the required arrangements for the passenger arrival process in strict accordance with the safety guidelines of the Sri Lanka health authorities. (Colombo Gazette)