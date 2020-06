A Police constable who helped arrest a doctor who stole Rs. 7.9 million from the Colombo National hospital recently, has died.

The Police constable attached to the State Intelligence Service (SIS), sustained serious injuries in an accident last week.

Sithum Alahapperuma had been receiving treatment at the intensive care unit at the Colombo National hospital.

He succumbed to his injuries in hospital today. (Colombo Gazette)